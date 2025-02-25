Shiva Thapa Joins IOA’s Ad-Hoc Committee To Oversee BFI Amid Election Delays

NET Web Desk

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed a five-member ad-hoc committee to manage the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) following its failure to hold elections within the mandated timeframe.

In a letter to the BFI, IOA President PT Usha highlighted that the federation was required to conduct elections by February 2, 2025, under the governing norms. However, the delay in holding the elections has created administrative challenges, prompting the IOA to intervene.

The newly appointed ad-hoc committee will be led by Madhukant Pathak and includes Rajesh Bhandari (Vice-Chairman), DP Bhatt, renowned boxer Shiva Thapa, and Virendra Singh Thakur. The committee has been tasked with overseeing the day-to-day functioning of the BFI and ensuring the timely conduct of elections.

The IOA stated in the letter that the ad-hoc committee’s formation is aimed at ensuring the BFI operates smoothly and that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

However, BFI President Ajay Singh has opposed the move, calling it “illegal.” In his letter to PT Usha, Singh argued that the decision was made unilaterally without consulting the federation, violating the IOA constitution. The BFI also claimed to have communicated with the Sports Ministry regarding the elections by the February 2 deadline.