Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur Meets CRC Director Pushpanjali Gupta

NET Web Desk

Pakyong, Feb 25: Pushpanjali Gupta, Director of the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Empowerment & Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at Assam Linzey, Pakyong District, along with officials and students from the centre, met Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, the CRC Director briefed the Governor on the centre’s initiatives to empower differently-abled individuals and support their development. He also discussed the distribution of assistive devices to senior citizens under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, a scheme aimed at improving the quality of life of elderly citizens.

The Governor lauded CRC-Sikkim’s efforts and emphasized the importance of providing opportunities and support to differently-abled individuals for fostering an inclusive society.

CRC Sikkim, established in 2020, operates under the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD), Kolkata, and the Department for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. It provides rehabilitation services in health, education, and skill development for persons with disabilities in Sikkim.