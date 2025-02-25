Tripura: Bangladeshi National Arrested Near Border; Police Probe Possible Touts

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 25, 2025: Tripura police arrested a Bangladeshi national from the market area of Gazaria camp near the border late last night following a tip-off. Officials recovered Rs 8,000 in Indian currency from him and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Speaking to media personnel, AD Nagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bijoy Das said, “The arrested individual, caught while crossing the border, has himself admitted to being a Bangladeshi citizen. A case has been registered against him.”

The police are now investigating possible links to touts who may have facilitated his entry. “We are questioning him to identify anyone who aided his illegal infiltration. If any broker is found involved, they will also be charged,” OC Das added.

In a separate incident, the AD Nagar police also apprehended a drug peddler on Tuesday. “An investigation is underway against the accused,” confirmed the officer.