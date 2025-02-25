Tripura Police Arrest 4 Drug Peddlers in Special Operation Near MBB College, Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 25, 2025: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Tripura’s East Agartala police station staff led by Officer-in-Charge Rana Chatterjee arrested four drug peddlers on Tuesday in a special operation conducted in areas adjacent to MBB College and Anandamayee Ashram in Agartala city.

The arrests come as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse under the directive of Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha.

“The police force is working tirelessly to build a drug-free Tripura, as envisioned by the Chief Minister. Our personnel have been deployed with vigilance to curb the drug menace,” said Sadar Subdivisional Police Officer Debaprasad Roy.

During the operation, the police seized a significant quantity of banned heroin, 210 drug-selling boxes, ₹5,000 in cash, and a motorcycle from the accused.

Roy further assured that the anti-drug drive will persist with full force. “Strict action will be taken against those involved in drug trafficking. No one will be spared,” he added.

The state police have been conducting similar anti-narcotics operations across various districts, aiming to eradicate the drug trade and ensure public safety.