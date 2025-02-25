Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Unrest Erupts In Meghalaya Following ADC Election Results

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Shillong, Feb 25: Tensions ran high in some areas of Meghalaya as post-election unrest broke out following the Autonomous District Council (ADC) election results.

A scuffle was reported in Mawlai between supporters of VPP candidate Eddieson Kharumnuid and independent candidate Teibor Pathaw, but timely police intervention prevented further escalation.

In a separate incident, a mob allegedly backed by VPP supporters attacked the house of a former headman in Narwan village, East Jaintia Hills. Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain peace in the affected areas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News