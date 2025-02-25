Unrest Erupts In Meghalaya Following ADC Election Results

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Feb 25: Tensions ran high in some areas of Meghalaya as post-election unrest broke out following the Autonomous District Council (ADC) election results.

A scuffle was reported in Mawlai between supporters of VPP candidate Eddieson Kharumnuid and independent candidate Teibor Pathaw, but timely police intervention prevented further escalation.

In a separate incident, a mob allegedly backed by VPP supporters attacked the house of a former headman in Narwan village, East Jaintia Hills. Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain peace in the affected areas.