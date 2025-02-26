Arunachal: Two Arrested With 150.70 Grams Of Heroin At Banderdewa Check Gate

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Feb 26: Banderdewa Police have arrested two drug traffickers and seized 150.70 grams of heroin during a routine check at the Banderdewa check gate on 24th February 2025, officials reported.

Following reliable intelligence, a police team led by ASI S.K. Tiwari, along with ASI S.K. Jha, H/C T. Bomdom, H/C P. Guna, and personnel from 138 Bn CRPF, carried out the operation. Two suspects, identified as Chiging Arjun (25) from Dutta Village, Ziro, and Gyati Tagiang (23) from Hari Village, Ziro, were intercepted.

A search was conducted in the presence of Inspector Kipa Hamak, OC PS Banderdewa, and independent witnesses, leading to the recovery of 23 vials containing a substance suspected to be heroin. The total weight of the seized drugs, including the vials, was 150.70 grams.

A case has been registered at Banderdewa Police Station (BDW/PS Case No. 20/2025) under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing to identify the source and dismantle the drug supply chain.