Assam Partners With National Stock Exchange To Enhance BFSI Skills Among Youth

NET Web Desk

The Assam government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to launch a student skilling programme in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. The agreement was formalized at the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit’ on Wednesday.

With this initiative, Assam has become the fourth state to collaborate with NSE for youth skill development, following Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, and Chhattisgarh. The programme, supported by the state government, aims to equip students with industry-relevant knowledge in the BFSI sector, enhancing employability and self-employment opportunities.

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (2020) and Assam’s vision of promoting skill development to boost employment. It seeks to bridge the skill gap and provide young individuals with expertise for careers in the financial sector.

State Minister for Higher Education, School Education, and Tribal Affairs, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, said the collaboration would help position Assam as a key hub for BFSI operations in the Northeast. “This initiative is a strategic investment in our youth and Assam’s economic future,” he stated.

NSE’s Chief Business Development Officer, Sriram Krishnan, highlighted Assam’s potential and NSE’s commitment to strengthening financial sector capabilities among the youth. “The state’s strategic location makes it an ideal partner for creating a new pool of BFSI talent,” he added.

Investor participation in Assam has also witnessed significant growth, rising from 0.7 percent in 2019 to 2.3 percent in 2024. The state ranks fifth in female investor participation, with women accounting for 29.8 percent of total investors.