Assam To Get Six More Gati Shakti Terminals, New Trains To Boost Connectivity

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 26: Union Minister of Railways, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the development of six additional Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals in Assam, along with new railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and industrial growth in the region. The announcements were made at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati.

The new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals will be established at Chaygaon, New Bongaigaon, Bihara, Hilara, Baihata, and Rangjuli, strengthening Assam’s railway network. Vaishnaw also confirmed that a new Vande Bharat Express will soon connect Guwahati and Agartala, while two Amrit Bharat Express trains linking Guwahati with Delhi and Chennai will be launched this year.

Further improving railway infrastructure, the minister announced a railway engine midlife remanufacturing facility in Lumding and a Wagon Workshop at Bashbari in Bodoland, with a total investment of ₹300 crore.

In the electronics sector, Vaishnaw unveiled plans for a Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Bongora, Kamrup, under the Electronics Manufacturing Scheme, at a cost of ₹120 crore. Additionally, the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has been upgraded to a Deemed-to-be University, with a new campus planned in Jagiroad.

The minister also announced the establishment of a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Assam and the transformation of Guwahati Railway Station into an IT hub, further strengthening the region’s digital infrastructure.

Highlighting the government’s focus on infrastructure, Vaishnaw described the Northeast as the “New Engine” of India’s development. He noted that 1,824 km of new railway tracks have been constructed in Assam and the Northeast since 2014, and two Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals at Moinarband and Cinnamara have already been commissioned.

The minister emphasized plans to enhance connectivity between Assam and Bhutan, creating new economic opportunities. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed these initiatives, highlighting the central government’s role in accelerating industrial growth in the state.

During the summit, the Government of Assam signed MoUs with 10 industry groups from the semiconductor sector across Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan, strengthening international partnerships and investment in Assam’s growing technology sector.

Vaishnaw also highlighted India’s achievements in electronics and mobile manufacturing, stating that 98% of mobile phones are now produced domestically. He expressed confidence that Assam will emerge as a key player in the global semiconductor industry, further boosting the state’s industrial and technological development.