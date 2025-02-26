Manipur: Arambai Tenggol Submits Memorandum To Governor Amid Weapon Surrender Drive

NET Web Desk

Representatives of the armed Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol (AT) met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday, submitting a memorandum that calls for border fencing, implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with 1951 as the cutoff, and assurances that village volunteers—including AT members—face “no arrest or legal action.”

The memorandum further demands the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations Pact with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups, the withdrawal of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status from those labeled “illegal immigrants” and their subsequent deportation, and the “reinstatement” of ST status for the Meitei community. This meeting comes just days after Governor Bhalla urged civilians to surrender their weapons in a bid to restore peace and normalcy to the conflict-affected state.

Raj Bhavan in Manipur has not yet issued a public statement regarding the Tuesday meeting.

In a related development, the Indian Army’s SpearCorps confirmed that the Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and state administration engaged with stakeholders to promote arms surrender. A post on X reported that 48 weapons were surrendered in the valley and hill districts of Imphal West, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.