Manipur: BOSEM Files Cyber Complaint Over HSLC Question Paper Leak

NET Web Desk

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) has lodged a complaint with the state cybercrime police station following the leak of the social science question paper for the ongoing Class 10 HSLC exams. BOSEM Secretary S. Jitelal confirmed that an investigation is underway and vowed that those responsible will be apprehended soon.

Speaking on Tuesday, Jitelal condemned the leak, stating that certain groups had deliberately released the question paper before the exam began in a bid to tarnish BOSEM’s reputation. Despite the breach, a meeting held by board officials on February 26 did not result in any decision to cancel the examination, as efforts continue to ensure its smooth conduct.

The incident has drawn criticism from various quarters. The Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) reported that the leaked paper was circulated on social media, including two WhatsApp groups, around 8:30 a.m., just minutes before the exam was set to start at 9 a.m. DESAM Secretary General Nongthombam Thoithoiba called for stringent action against those responsible for the breach.