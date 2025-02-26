Manipur: Kuki Body Slams Governor For Meeting With Arambai Tenggol Leaders

NET Web Desk

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights (KOHUR) has sharply criticized Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for holding a meeting with leaders of Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei outfit that KOHUR has denounced as an armed extremist group responsible for widespread violence in the state.

The controversial meeting, held on Tuesday, reportedly sought to secure Arambai Tenggol’s cooperation in restoring peace and normalcy to the conflict-ridden region. Discussions during the meeting also included the potential surrender of weapons by the group under specific terms and conditions.

In a strongly worded statement, KOHUR accused the Governor of legitimizing the actions of Arambai Tenggol leaders Korounganba Khuman and Robin Mangang, who they claim have orchestrated violence, ethnic persecution, and destabilization in Manipur. “KOHUR strongly condemns Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for holding a meeting with Arambai Tenggol, a group that has inflicted mass violence and ethnic persecution. Engaging with such entities undermines justice for the victims of their actions,” the statement read.

Following the meeting, Arambai Tenggol’s Public Relations Officer Robin Mangang revealed that Governor Bhalla had requested the group to lay down its arms. “We have some terms and conditions, and once those are fulfilled, we are prepared to surrender the weapons,” Mangang said.

The engagement has sparked controversy among Kuki organizations, who view the meeting as an affront to their ongoing struggles for justice and safety amid rising ethnic tensions in Manipur.