Manipur: More Weapons Surrender Today As Governor-Announced Deadline Nears End

As the deadline announced by the Governor for the voluntary surrender of illegal arms draws to a close, significant numbers of weapons and related items were handed over by local volunteers.

In Phubala village, members of the Phubala Peace Committee surrendered items to District Police Bishnupur in the presence of SP Bishnupur and other officers. The surrendered items include one country-made sniper with magazine, one 12 Bore pump-action gun, one locally made .32 pistol, three units of .32 ammunition, 10 tear smoke devices, three HE hand grenades, 32 rifle live ammunition rounds, 13 head paka, 2 pairs of shoes, 12 BP jackets, 5 iron plates, 3 Baofeng radios, 2 Baofeng chargers and 1 empty magazine.

In Thoubal District, responding to the appeals of the Hon’ble Governor and SP Thoubal, additional arms and ammunition were surrendered to SP Thoubal, Dr. S. Ibomcha Singh, and his team. The items turned in were one .303 Rifle (Body No. 52BZ18335) with magazine, one .303 Mark-III Rifle with magazine, one SMG Carbine (Body No. 15317954 SAF 1993) with magazine, one 40 mm Lathode Gun, one .32 magazine, one Tear Smoke Grenade (Anti Riot), one 38 mm Anti Riot (Rubber Bullet), two Tear Smoke Shells (Normal) and two Tear Smoke Shells (Soft Nose).

In a separate operation, a joint team from the Commando Unit Thoubal, led by OC/Commando Thoubal under SP Thoubal’s supervision, patrolling at Lilong along NH-102, discovered two abandoned vehicles near an oil pump at Lilong Kalikhong. The vehicles—a white i20 (registration number WB06H 4223) and a golden silver Maruti Alto Lxi (registration number MN03A 16677)—appear to have been stolen and have been seized, with further investigation underway by OC/Lilong Police Station.

These developments highlight the intensified efforts by state authorities to reduce the circulation of illegal arms and promote peace as the surrender deadline nears.