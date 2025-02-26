Manipur: Public Surrenders 87 Weapon Types And Ammunition

NET Web Desk

Manipur police on Wednesday announced that members of the public voluntarily surrendered 87 different types of weapons, various ammunitions, and other miscellaneous items across several districts, including Churachandpur, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, and Imphal West.

In Imphal West, the largest collection was recorded, with items including 12 CMGs with magazines, two .303 rifles with magazines, two SLR rifles with magazines, four 12-bore single-barrel weapons, one improvised explosive device (IED), and assorted munitions.

At SP Jiribam in Jiribam District, five 12-bore double-barrel weapons, one 9mm carbine with a magazine, additional ammunitions, and a grenade were surrendered. Meanwhile, at New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi District, the public turned in one AK-47 rifle with two magazines, one .303 rifle, one Smith & Wesson revolver, one .22 pistol with a magazine, one single-barrel rifle, three improvised mortars, nine mortar bombs, grenades, and other articles.

In Bishnupur District, Nambol Police Station saw the surrender of one country-made SBBL, one country-made rifle, four SBBLs, two DBBLs, one .303 rifle with a magazine accompanied by 15 live rounds, and other munitions. At Moirang Police Station in the same district, one SBBL, one DBBL, one carbine SMG with a magazine, and additional ammunition were handed over.

In Thoubal District at Yaingangpokpi Police Station, one 9mm carbine 1A submachine gun with a magazine and one riot gun, along with other items, were surrendered. Additionally, in Imphal East at Sagolmang Police Station, two carbines, one SLR rifle with two magazines and a live round, two locally made carbine magazines, four INSAS rifle magazines, a large quantity of ammunitions, and other articles were turned in.

This voluntary surrender drive is part of ongoing efforts by local authorities to enhance security and reduce the circulation of illegal arms in the region.