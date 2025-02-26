Manipur: Security Forces Destroy 35 Acres Of Illegal Poppy In Kangpokpi District

NET Web Desk

Kangpokpi, Feb 26: Security forces, in collaboration with the Forest Division, conducted an anti-poppy operation at the hill ranges of Naphai under Saikul Police Station in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday. The operation was carried out in the presence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kangpokpi.

During the drive, authorities destroyed approximately 35 acres of illegal poppy cultivation, estimated to be worth ₹3.9 crore. Officials have reaffirmed their commitment to curbing illicit poppy farming in the district through sustained enforcement efforts.