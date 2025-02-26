Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Inaugurates Training Program For MCS Batch 2025

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Feb 26: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Induction Training Program (ITP) for the Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) Batch of 2025 at the Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute (MATI) in Mawdiangdiang.

Addressing the 35 officer trainees, Sangma highlighted the importance of public service and urged them to serve with dedication, patience, and integrity. He stressed the need for efficient implementation of government schemes to ensure benefits reach the people.

The chief minister encouraged the officers to set clear goals, remain committed, and contribute to the state’s progress through their roles in governance and administration.