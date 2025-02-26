Meghalaya Makes History With First Sea Shipment Of Ginger To Dubai

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Feb 26: Meghalaya has achieved a historic milestone with the first-ever sea shipment of 15 metric tons (MT) of ginger to Dubai’s Lulu Group. This achievement highlights the efforts of the state’s farmers, cooperatives, and stakeholders in promoting agricultural exports.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Abhishek Dev, Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Abdelkarim Sma, Country Director of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and B. Mylliem Umlong, Director of Horticulture. APEDA’s role in promoting Meghalaya’s premium products, such as GI-tagged Khasi Mandarin, Pineapple, and Organic Ginger, in international markets was also acknowledged.

IFAD’s ongoing support for rural livelihoods and sustainable agriculture was recognized, with continued collaboration empowering farmers and enhancing their global market reach.

This historic shipment marks a new chapter in Meghalaya’s agricultural export journey, paving the way for future growth and global opportunities.