Mizoram Reports Highest HIV Prevalence Rate In India at 2.73%, Urgent Measures Urged

NET Web Desk

Mizoram has recorded the highest HIV prevalence rate in India, standing at 2.73%, far exceeding the national average of 0.2%. This alarming rise in cases has prompted urgent calls for increased efforts to combat the epidemic in the state.

State Health Minister Lalrinpuii expressed deep concern during a meeting of the Mizoram Legislative Forum on AIDS, held in Aizawl. She urged lawmakers to take stronger actions to curb the HIV crisis and prevent further spread of the virus.

Dr. Jane R. Ralte, Project Director of the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS), provided a detailed update on the situation. As of January 2025, 32,287 individuals in Mizoram have tested positive for HIV, with 5,511 deaths reported. Between April 2024 and January 2025, 1,769 new cases were identified.

Dr. Ralte highlighted that 67% of the new infections were due to unprotected sexual activity, while 30.44% were linked to the use of unsterilized syringes. Despite the severity of the situation, some positive trends have emerged, including a decrease in new infections and a notable reduction in HIV-related deaths.

Minister Lalrinpuii emphasized the need for regular blood tests and adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) for effective treatment. She also underscored the role of drop-in centers in supporting those living with HIV.

To further aid the state’s efforts, lawmakers agreed to allocate Rs 50,000 each from their MLA funds for 2024-25 to ensure uninterrupted access to ART treatment for HIV-positive individuals.