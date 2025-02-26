Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Stresses On Need To Preserve Culture And Traditions

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, Feb 26: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the importance of preserving and protecting Naga culture and traditions during the Sekrenyi cum Mini-Hornbill Festival at Kisama.

Rio highlighted Sekrenyi as a time-honoured Angami tradition celebrating renewal and unity, reflecting on ancestral ways and reminding people to uphold their identity. He also announced the state government’s plans to promote customary laws through Deobashi Courts and Goan Buras court.

The Chief Minister encouraged all tribes to celebrate their festivals at Kisama village and noted that the Konyak Heritage Village site will be inaugurated during the upcoming Aoleang Festival. The festival concluded with exciting events, including Naga Wrestling, tug-of-war, and a musical night.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News