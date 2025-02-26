Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Stresses On Need To Preserve Culture And Traditions

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Feb 26: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the importance of preserving and protecting Naga culture and traditions during the Sekrenyi cum Mini-Hornbill Festival at Kisama.

Rio highlighted Sekrenyi as a time-honoured Angami tradition celebrating renewal and unity, reflecting on ancestral ways and reminding people to uphold their identity. He also announced the state government’s plans to promote customary laws through Deobashi Courts and Goan Buras court.

The Chief Minister encouraged all tribes to celebrate their festivals at Kisama village and noted that the Konyak Heritage Village site will be inaugurated during the upcoming Aoleang Festival. The festival concluded with exciting events, including Naga Wrestling, tug-of-war, and a musical night.

