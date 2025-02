NET Web Desk

Kohima, Feb 26: A devastating fire broke out at Naga Gaon in Dimapur, today, leaving more than 30 thatched houses in ruins and affecting around 80 families.

The fire, which started around 11:30 AM, caused extensive damage to the village, although no casualties have been reported.

An official from the Fire station informed that the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. Property damage caused by the fire is yet to be ascertained.