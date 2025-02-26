Nagaland: Tribal Hohos Stress Urgent Need For Resolution Of Foothills Road Dispute

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Feb 26: The Nagaland Foothills Road Coordination Committee (NFHRCC) held a closed-door meeting with 12 Dimapur-based tribal Hohos yesterday to resolve the ongoing misunderstanding with the state government concerning the Foothills Road project.

Representatives from the tribal hohos while extending support to the NFHRCC, emphasized their commitment to address concerns and ensuring fair treatment for all parties.

The committee also refuted allegations of political bias, asserting its neutral stance in the selection of contractors and its dedication to the community’s welfare.

The representatives reiterated that the Foothills Road project is for the people of Nagaland, and urged all parties to engage in urgent dialogue to avoid further delays.