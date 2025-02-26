Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland’s Watinungsang Becomes First International Cricket Coach From Northeast

Watinungsang from Nagaland has made history by becoming the first international cricket coach from Northeast India. Currently serving as the assistant coach for the South African cricket team, he is set to step into his new role at the international level, marking a significant achievement in his career.

A specialist in fast-bowling coaching, Watinungsang has developed an innovative training technique to enhance bowling speed, which has drawn international attention. His expertise and dedication have set a new benchmark, inspiring aspiring cricketers and coaches from underrepresented regions.

His appointment comes ahead of the South Africa Masters vs. Sri Lanka Masters match, scheduled for February 26, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The game will be broadcast live on Jiostar and Colour Cineplex at 7:30 PM.

Watinungsang’s achievement is a proud moment for Northeast India, highlighting the region’s growing presence in international cricket. As he takes on his new role, the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the impact of his coaching on the global stage.

