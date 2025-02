NET Web Desk

In a significant operation on February 25, 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier successfully foiled multiple smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The troops rescued cattle and seized a range of contraband items, including ganja, Phensedyl, liquor, clothing, and other illegal goods.

The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹5,26,891, highlighting the BSF’s continued efforts in curbing cross-border smuggling.