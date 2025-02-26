Union Minister Dr Sukanta Majumdar Urges Meghalaya Govt To Expedite Delayed NEC Projects

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Feb 26: Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, today urged the Meghalaya Government to expedite 10 delayed projects under the North Eastern Council (NEC).

During his review of NEC and Ministry of DoNER projects in the state, Majumdar emphasized the government’s desire to complete all projects. He noted that some projects are physically completed but not officially documented as such.

The Minister also announced that the government will bring the logistics sector under the industries department, creating new job opportunities in the state. Additionally, Meghalaya will release its Vision Document 2047 in March, envisioning the North East as a future power center of the country.