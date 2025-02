NET Web Desk

Shillong, Feb 26: Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri conducted a review of various developmental works underway in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi Aspirational District.

The minister focused on five key indicators, including health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, and skill development.

As part of his visit, Puri also inspected the Pineapple Processing Unit at Umdihar village in Ri Bhoi District.