5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Morigaon, Strong Tremors Felt Across Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 27: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Assam’s Morigaon district in the early hours of Thursday, February 27, triggering strong tremors in Guwahati and several other parts of the state.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 2:25 a.m. at a depth of 16 kilometers. The NCS reported the seismic details on platform X: “EQ of M: 5.0, On: 27/02/2025 02:25:40 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.24 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam.”

Assam, which lies in Seismic Zone V, is prone to frequent earthquakes. This latest tremor follows a 5.1-magnitude earthquake in the Bay of Bengal on February 25, which was felt in Kolkata and parts of West Bengal.

There have been no reports of casualties or significant damage so far. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.