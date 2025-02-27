Arunachal: Global Valley School Wins Wipro earthian Award 2024

NET Web Desk

Global Valley School from Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district, Arunachal Pradesh, has been awarded the prestigious 14th Wipro Earthian Awards 2024. The award ceremony, held on 22 February at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, recognized schools and colleges across India for their exceptional contributions to sustainability education.

The winning team from Global Valley School focused on the environmental challenges posed by commercialization, particularly in solid waste management. Their project highlighted how urbanization has led to waste that is not absorbed by the natural environment, resulting in waste burning and environmental degradation. The absence of local recycling industries further exacerbates the problem.

In addition to Global Valley School, North Guwahati Girls High School from Assam was also recognized for their sustainability efforts. The school’s project addressed the impact of urbanization on biodiversity and promoted awareness of waste management practices, including the initiation of a paper recycling project.

Anurag Behar, CEO of the Azim Premji Foundation, and Narayan P.S., Global Head of Sustainability and Social Initiatives at Wipro Limited, presented the winning teams with certificates and cash prizes.

The Wipro earthian program, one of India’s largest sustainability education platforms, received over 1,500 submissions in 2024. Since its inception in 2011, the program has engaged over 50,000 schools, 4,000 colleges, and 200,000 students, with support from various educational and governmental partners.