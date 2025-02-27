Arunachal: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Itanagar

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Feb 27: RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Itanagar on February 27 for a four-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh as part of preparations for the organisation’s centenary celebrations. His visit, which will continue until March 2, includes meetings with RSS functionaries, interactions with indigenous faith leaders, and participation in key organizational programs.

Dr. Bhagwat’s visit follows his five-day engagement in Guwahati, Assam. In Arunachal, he will discuss various topics, including national integration, patriotism, personality development, and the expansion of RSS activities through Shakhas. He will also emphasize the “Panch Parivartan” initiatives, focusing on social harmony, civic duties, environmental protection, Swadeshi, and family values.

On February 27, Dr. Bhagwat is scheduled to meet around 130 indigenous faith leaders representing various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh. On February 28, he will address swayamsevaks at Seva Dham in Lekhi village, where patriotic songs and group physical training exercises will be held.

A key event during his visit is the Prant Karyakarta Shivir (state-level functionaries’ camp), scheduled from February 28 to March 2 at Abotani Vidya Niketan in Pachin village, Naharlagun. Around 900 RSS functionaries from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh are expected to participate. During his stay, he will also meet dignitaries and senior members of affiliated organizations.

Dr. Bhagwat will conclude his visit on March 2 and depart for Guwahati for further engagements related to the centenary celebrations. Founded in 1925 by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS will enter its 100th year on Vijayadashami this year, with various programs planned across the country.