NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Feb 27: Wangtham Lamaty of The Assam Rifles has secured the ‘Best Rider’ title at the National Equestrian Championship 2025. The competition featured top equestrians from across the country, with Lamaty excelling in tent pegging.

A resident of Kheti village in Tirap district, Lamaty’s performance was recognized for his skill and precision in the sport. His achievement has been acknowledged by officials and sports associations.