NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Bhutan’s Agriculture and Livestock Minister Younten Phuntsho on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between Assam and Bhutan.

The discussions covered key sectors such as agriculture, livestock, trade, tourism, education, and power. The leaders emphasized strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new opportunities for economic and social development between the neighboring regions.