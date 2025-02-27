Assam Rifles, Customs and DRI Seize Yaba Tablets Worth ₹24 Crore in Anti-Drug Operation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 27, 2025: In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, the Assam Rifles, Customs Department, and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have successfully seized a massive consignment of narcotics in a two-day operation. Security forces recovered 2,40,000 Yaba tablets, with an estimated market value of ₹24 crore, as confirmed by an official statement from Assam Rifles today.

Based on confidential intelligence, authorities received information about an attempt to smuggle narcotics aboard Ambassa-bound train No. 12098. Acting swiftly, Assam Rifles and the Customs Department launched a joint operation yesterday. During the search, an unclaimed bag was seized from the train, containing 1,50,000 Yaba tablets valued at ₹15 crore. “The seized contraband has been handed over to the Customs Department for further legal proceedings,” the statement read.

In a separate operation today, DRI and Assam Rifles intercepted a truck carrying cement bags at Teliamura, which was arriving from Shillong. Upon inspection, security forces discovered 90,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹9 crore hidden inside the truck. Additionally, one individual from Belonia, South Tripura district was arrested. “The arrested person and the confiscated drugs have been handed over to the DRI for further investigation and legal action,” the statement added.

Highlighting the force’s unwavering commitment to combating drug trafficking, Assam Rifles revealed that 21 anti-narcotics operations have been conducted so far in January alone. “We have successfully recovered drugs worth ₹95.56 crore this year. These large-scale operations signify a major blow to cross-border drug cartels and a significant reduction in illicit drug trade in the region,” the statement emphasized.

Security forces continue to intensify their vigilance against drug smuggling networks, ensuring the safety and well-being of the region.