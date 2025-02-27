Assam To Set Up Rs 2000 Crore Integrated Film City In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 27: Assam is set to become a significant player in the film industry with the GVR Group’s announcement of a Rs 2000 crore investment to develop an integrated film city. The project will be located on a 500-acre site near the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati.

The film city, designed to exceed the scale of Hyderabad’s Film City, will incorporate cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance the filmmaking process. A key feature of the facility will be a multi-language studio capable of producing films in 120 languages, meeting the needs of diverse audiences.

Once completed, the film city is expected to generate over 5,000 jobs, significantly boosting the local economy. The ambitious project is scheduled to be finished within two years, positioning Assam as a major destination for film production.

With modern infrastructure and global-standard amenities, the GVR Film City will not only support regional cinema but also attract filmmakers from across India and internationally. GVR Film City’s Managing Director stated, “We are poised to transform the film production sector by harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI).”