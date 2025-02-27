Governor’s Appeal Leads To Surrender Of Over 300 Illegal Weapons In Manipur

NET Web Desk

In response to the Governor’s call for the surrender of looted and illegally held weapons, a significant number of firearms and ammunition have been voluntarily handed over across both the valley and hill districts of Manipur.

According to Manipur Police, various groups—including youth volunteers, community leaders, civil society organizations (CSOs), and women’s organizations—have played a crucial role in encouraging the surrender of weapons.

A total of 246 weapons were surrendered at the 1st Manipur Rifles Campus, while 61 more weapons were handed over at different locations across the state. Officials have expressed optimism that such voluntary surrenders will contribute significantly to restoring peace, communal harmony, and lawfulness in the region.

With the seven-day voluntary surrender period concluding today, authorities have reiterated their call for all individuals still in possession of illegal firearms to come forward and surrender them at the nearest police stations, outposts, or security force camps. The police have assured that no punitive action will be taken against those who voluntarily surrender their weapons within the deadline.

However, anyone found in possession of illegal or looted firearms after the deadline will face strict legal action as per the law.

“This is a final and crucial opportunity for everyone to contribute to peace and communal harmony, ensuring the safety and future of our youth and the security of our society,” the police statement emphasized.

Authorities have urged community leaders, CSOs, and women’s organizations to continue assisting in the surrender process, reinforcing the collective effort toward a safer and more secure Manipur.