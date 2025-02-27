Indian Army Strengthens Healthcare And Community Ties In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The Indian Army has further solidified its relationship with border communities in Arunachal Pradesh by providing essential medical equipment to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jang, ahead of the Losar festival. The ceremony was attended by Indian Army officials, ADC Jang Hakraso Kri, healthcare professionals, village representatives, and school students.

This initiative is part of the Indian Army’s Operation Sadbhavana, which aims to foster goodwill and improve infrastructure in remote border areas. The new medical equipment will enhance emergency care, diagnostics, and treatment facilities, benefiting both the local population and nearby villages.

The Army’s ongoing efforts to develop border regions include constructing schools, sports facilities, and community centers, fostering a strong bond with local communities. These initiatives have positioned the Army as a key partner in regional development and well-being.

ADC Jang, Hakraso Kri, expressed appreciation for the Indian Army’s continuous support, emphasizing the significance of these contributions in improving healthcare services and emergency medical capabilities for local and neighboring residents.