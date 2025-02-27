Manipur Designer Robert Naorem Showcases State’s Heritage At Milan Fashion Event

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Feb 27: Fashion designer and handloom entrepreneur Robert Naorem has highlighted Manipur’s rich textile heritage on the global stage, unveiling his latest collection, Manipur, at an international fashion event in Milan, Italy.

Naorem was among ten designers from different countries featured at the exclusive fashion show organized by ETv Italy at the Melia Hotel. His collection celebrates Manipur’s cultural identity, incorporating traditional motifs such as the state emblem, indigenous animals, floral patterns, and ancient scripts—signature elements of RN Designs.

“My vision for reviving handloom and promoting sustainable fashion is at the heart of this collection, which showcases the versatility of Manipur’s woven silks, enhanced with intricate hand embroidery to cater to the international market,” Naorem said.

Blending tradition with modern aesthetics, the collection features Manipuri attire, Indian sarees, and Western silhouettes, crafted from handwoven fabrics in an elegant color palette of black, cream, and ivory.

Manipuri artist Suchitra Wangkhem walked the runway alongside 15 European models, with the music of Mangka adding a cultural touch to the presentation.

Naorem’s participation in the event has brought international recognition to Manipur’s textile industry, highlighting its craftsmanship and resilience amid ongoing challenges in the state.