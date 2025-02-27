Manipur Police Arrest Three, Including Militants And Murder Accused

NET Web Desk

Manipur police have arrested three individuals, including two militants and an accused in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old youth, officials said on Thursday.

One of the arrestees is Sapam Jamesbond (25) @ Nganba, an active cadre of the banned PREPAK (PRO) organization from Singjamei Makha Kakwa Asem Leikai in Imphal West district. Authorities stated that he was involved in extortion activities, collecting money from the general public, government offices, business establishments, and shops. Two mobile handsets were recovered from him.

In a separate operation, police arrested Shamjetsabam Romananda Singh (23), an active cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup, at Imphal International Airport in Imphal West district on Wednesday.

Additionally, Potshangbam Sanahan Meitei (44) was arrested from Poirei in Imphal East district on Wednesday in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Laishram Malemnganba earlier this month.

These arrests are part of ongoing efforts by Manipur police to crack down on militancy and criminal activities in the region.