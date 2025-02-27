Manipur: Public Surrender 104 More Arms, Ammunition Across Multiple Districts

NET Web Desk

In a major voluntary arms surrender drive, the public has handed over a total of 104 different types of weapons, various ammunitions, and other miscellaneous items across Kangpokpi, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Kakching Districts, according to police.

In Kangpokpi District, at the office of the SP, locals surrendered six locally made SBBLs, two SLRs, one INSAS rifle, and one locally made .22 rifle (without magazine) along with assorted ammunition and a Chinese hand grenade on Wednesday.

In Kakching district, a large quantity of arms, ammunition, hand grenades and other items have been handed to various police stations, Commando units, outposts of the district. The surrendered items have been displayed at the Office of SP Kakching in presence of Th. Vikramjit Singh, IPS, SP Kakching.

In Imphal East, officers at OC Lamlai received two SMG carbines (with one empty magazine), one country-made 9mm pistol (without magazine), and five grenades. Additional surrenders were recorded at OC-Porompat, where two INSAS rifles were handed in.

Meanwhile, at OC-Sagolmang under Sagolmang Police Station, the public turned in one CMG carbine with two empty magazines, one SBBL gun, one locally made pistol with an empty magazine, one locally made carbine without a magazine, and other items. The series of surrenders marks a significant effort by authorities to reduce the circulation of illegal arms in the region.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held arms within seven days, assuring that no punitive action would be taken.