Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Felicitates Medalists Of 38th National Games 2025

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Feb 27: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma felicitated the five medal winners from the state at the 38th National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand during a ceremony held in Shillong.

The CM congratulated Vikash Rana, who won a gold medal, Elizabeth Vincent and Indra Sharma, silver medalists, and Pynshngaiñ Kurbah, Kiran Devi, and B. Anandhi, bronze medalists, for their achievements. Additionally, he honored coach Ian Vincent for his guidance in leading the team to their success at the National Games.

Sangma highlighted the government’s efforts since 2018 to develop sporting talent in the state and emphasized substantial investments in sports infrastructure to improve access to facilities. He further noted that Meghalaya’s role as the host of the 39th National Games in 2027 will provide additional momentum to the state’s sports development initiatives. The CM assured that infrastructure would be further upgraded to ensure an exceptional experience for athletes participating in the Games.

He reiterated the government’s ongoing support for various sports associations to help train and prepare athletes for future competitions. Sangma also remarked that the government’s long-term investments in sports are beginning to show results.

During the event, the CM launched the Meghalaya Sports Action Plan 2025-32 and the Chief Minister’s Football Mission. On Wednesday, Sangma also presented cash awards to athletes and sportspersons who have earned recognition for the state in national and international sporting events.