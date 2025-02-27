Mizoram CM Launches Women Entrepreneurship Platform At State Workshop

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Feb 27: The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Pu Lalduhoma, officially launched the Mizoram Chapter of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) today during a State Workshop on Women-Led Development through Entrepreneurship at Mizoram University Auditorium. The event, organized by the NITI Aayog State Support Mission, was also attended by Dr. V.K. Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, as the Guest of Honour.

Pu Lalduhoma expressed his appreciation to NITI Aayog for selecting Mizoram as the first state in Northeast India to establish the WEP chapter. He emphasized the vital role of women in the state’s economic progress and highlighted the government’s initiatives, including the Bana Kaih Scheme, which currently has 140 women participants in its pilot phase. He also acknowledged the leadership of Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister of LESDE, for organizing the event.

Dr. V.K. Paul praised Mizoram’s women for their entrepreneurial drive and highlighted the role of WEP in fostering women’s economic empowerment. He encouraged women entrepreneurs to register with the platform to make the most of its offerings.

The event featured the launch of several initiatives, including the Yashasvani Program, the Swavalambini Program, and the beta version of the WEP App. The workshop continued with discussions aimed at supporting and promoting women-led entrepreneurship, strengthening the economic landscape of Mizoram in line with the national goal of Viksit Bharat.