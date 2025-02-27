Mizoram Exports First Anthurium Flower Consignment To Singapore

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Feb 27: The first consignment of Anthurium flowers from Mizoram was officially exported to Singapore on 26th February 2025, marking a significant milestone in the region’s floriculture export industry. The consignment, consisting of 1008 Anthurium cut flowers packed in 50 corrugated boxes, was dispatched from Aizawl, Mizoram, signaling a boost for the Northeastern state’s agricultural exports.

The flag-off ceremony was led by Abhishek Dev, Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), alongside Ramdinliani, Special Secretary of the Department of Horticulture, Government of Mizoram. The flowers, sourced from the Zo Anthurium Growers Cooperative Society in Aizawl, were exported by IVC Agrovet Pvt. Ltd. and shipped via air to Singapore, where they were received by Veg Pro Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Anthurium cultivation plays a crucial role in Mizoram’s economy, offering livelihood opportunities, particularly for women farmers. The “Anthurium Festival” in Mizoram further promotes the flower and local tourism.

India’s floriculture exports reached 86.62 million USD in the 2023-2024 financial year. This consignment follows the successful International Conclave and Buyer-Seller Meet held in December 2024, organized by APEDA and the Mizoram Government, which connected international buyers with local exporters.

APEDA remains committed to promoting products from India’s Northeastern region, with ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, build capacity, and strengthen the supply chain to better connect local farmers with global markets.