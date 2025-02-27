Nagaland Hosts ‘Gunvatta Sankalp’ Initiative To Drive Quality-Backed Growth

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Feb 27: In a significant move under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Act East’ policy, the Quality Council of India (QCI) has launched the ‘Gunvatta Sankalp’ initiative in Nagaland. The program aims to foster quality-led growth across critical sectors such as healthcare, education, MSMEs, and tourism.

After successful engagements in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Odisha, the initiative was introduced in Nagaland, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

The event gathered senior government officials, industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss and forge partnerships aimed at enhancing quality standards in various sectors, including healthcare, education, industry, and tourism.

State Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, emphasized Nagaland’s commitment to quality, stating, “The people of Nagaland can serve as a beacon of quality for the nation. The pursuit of excellence is central to our progress.”

QCI Chairperson Jaxay Shah highlighted Nagaland’s role as a model for quality-driven reforms, saying, “Nagaland values sustainability, entrepreneurship, and excellence, making it a role model for India and the world.”

The ‘Gunvatta Sankalp’ initiative is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening Nagaland’s quality standards and advancing its journey toward a sustainable, competitive, and high-quality future, in line with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.