Nagaland: LSC Contractors Urged To Set A New Benchmark In School Construction

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Feb 27: The Department of School Education, under the NECTAR project, conducted a one-day training and orientation on Environmental and Social Standards (ESS) for contractors involved in constructing sixteen Lighthouse School Complexes (LSCs) across Nagaland. The event was held at Japfü Hotel, Kohima.

Nagaland Chief Secretary and Chairman of the NECTAR Project Steering Committee, Dr. J. Alam, IAS, delivered the keynote address, describing the initiative as a significant milestone for the state’s education sector. He emphasized that the World Bank-supported project would serve as a model for the rest of the country. Stressing transparency in the selection process, he urged contractors to uphold the highest construction standards.

Alam encouraged Project Site Engineers to ensure efficient supervision and resource management, stating that Nagaland should set a positive example in quality school infrastructure. He urged contractors to complete the construction work on time while maintaining high standards so that the project would have a lasting impact.

Joint Secretary, DSE & Deputy Project Director, NECTAR, Avelu Ruho, NCS, introduced the project’s scope and highlighted that the LSC concept was envisioned under former Principal Secretary of School Education, Menukhol John. She explained that LSCs would function as hub schools with modern facilities to enhance education in neighboring institutions. She urged contractors to deliver their best efforts, recognizing the project’s significance for future generations.

Director, DoSE & Assistant Project Director, NECTAR, Razouseyi Vese, noted that similar hub school models existed in the past and contributed to producing many accomplished professionals. He stressed the need to restore the excellence of government schools through LSCs and urged contractors to maintain construction quality. He assured them of full support in ensuring the timely execution of the project.

Experts from the Project Management Unit conducted sessions on “Social Standards and Safeguards” and “Environmental Standards and Safeguards,” emphasizing adherence to World Bank guidelines to minimize negative impacts and maximize community and environmental benefits.