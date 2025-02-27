‘One Nation, One Election’ Will Strengthen Democracy, Save Resources: Tripura CM Manik Saha

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Feb 27: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday emphasized that implementing the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative would enhance democracy, improve voter participation, and significantly reduce financial and administrative burdens.

Speaking at a discussion held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, Dr. Saha highlighted how frequent elections disrupt governance, lead to school closures for polling purposes, and require substantial financial resources. He stressed that holding simultaneous elections every five years would streamline governance and minimize disruptions for government employees and teachers assigned to election duties.

He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating for this electoral reform, leading to the formation of a parliamentary committee in 2024 to evaluate its feasibility. “Frequent elections impose a heavy financial burden and hinder decision-making due to the repeated enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. A single election cycle will provide stability and efficiency in governance,” he stated.

Dr. Saha called for public support for the initiative, emphasizing its long-term benefits for democratic processes and economic stability.