Public Awareness Campaign On River Conservation Held Across Four Locations In Manipur

A large-scale public awareness campaign focusing on river conservation was held simultaneously at four different locations in Manipur today. Organized under the aegis of the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Manipur, in collaboration with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD), the campaign featured activities such as yoga sessions, river cleaning drives, and a spot painting competition under the theme “Save Rivers.”

At Keishamthong, the campaign was organized by the Sana Janmasthan Club and the Nambul River Development Committee, with a yoga session from 7 AM to 8 AM, followed by a spot painting competition at 11 AM. Similar activities took place at Iroisemba Irong Laipham, Heiranggoithong Maibam Leikai, and Samushang, Naoremthong Khulem Leikai, conducted by various local organizations dedicated to river conservation.

The Nambul River Protection Committee and Eroishemba Youth Development Club spearheaded the Iroisemba event, while the Nambul Turel Kanba Lup, Heiranggoithong Maibam Leikai, and Star Volunteers Corps (SVC), Awang Maibam Leikai managed the Maibam Leikai sessions. Meanwhile, the Lakhsh Pioneer Committee and Brilliant Club organized the event at Samushang.