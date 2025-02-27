Sikkim: MLA Soreng Chakung Appointed Chief Patron Of Soreng Area Sports Association

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Feb 27: Kuber Bhandari, President of the Sikkim Olympic Association, honoured the MLA of Soreng-Chakung Constituency by appointing him as the Chief Patron of the Soreng Area Sports Association (SASA) during a courtesy visit to his residence on Tuesday morning. The appointment recognizes the MLA’s ongoing contributions to sports development in the region.

The meeting also covered discussions on Sikkim’s performance at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, where the state secured two bronze medals. Bhandari highlighted the need for a full-sized Olympic swimming pool in Sikkim to develop swimming talent and provide high-quality training facilities for national and international competitions.

The MLA expressed his gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to furthering sports development in Sikkim. Both leaders agreed to continue working together to improve sports infrastructure and expand opportunities for the state’s athletes.