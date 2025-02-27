Sikkim: Sevoke-Rangpo Railway Project Review Meeting Focuses On Progress And Expansion

NET Web Desk

A high-level review meeting on the Sevoke-Rangpo Railway Project (SRRP) was convened on Thursday at the Tashiling Secretariat in Sikkim. The meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary R. Telang, included senior officials from various State Government departments and representatives from North East Frontier Railway (NFR), including CAO Hitendra Goyal and CGM Renya Eta from IRCON.

The meeting highlighted that the 45-km Sevoke-Rangpo railway line has achieved over 70% of its physical progress, with the project on track for completion by December 2027. The railway line, designed to accommodate both passenger and freight services, is set to enhance regional connectivity. The Sevoke station yard is complete, and a world-class railway station is planned for Rangpo.

Future phases of the project were also discussed. Phase 2 aims to extend the railway line from Rangpo to Gangtok, improving accessibility to the capital of Sikkim. Phase 3, which proposes an extension from Gangtok to Nathula, is recognized as a strategically important initiative for the region.

Chief Secretary R. Telang stressed the project’s importance in improving regional connectivity, fostering economic growth, and boosting tourism in the state. He urged all stakeholders to ensure the timely completion of the project and to expedite the remaining work.