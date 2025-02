NET Web Desk

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the Tripura Frontier thwarted a narcotics smuggling attempt near Border Outpost N C Nagar, located along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF seized 6,000 Yaba tablets, valued at ₹60,00,000, which were intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

The seizure occurred during a routine security operation. The BSF has initiated an investigation, and efforts to strengthen border security against illegal activities continue.