Tripura: Class XII Board Candidate’s Hanging Body Recovered from Home

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 27, 2025: A cloud of sorrow descended upon the Tripura’s Dhaleswar Road No.9 area in Agartala city after the tragic death of 18-year-old Debasmita Sen Chowdhury, whose hanging body was recovered from her residence on Thursday morning. Police begin an investigation into the case of unnatural death.

Sources informed, Debasmita, a Class 12 student of Kamini Kumar Higher Secondary School had been living with her grandparents in Agartala since the passing of her father. “She was a bright girl with dreams. This is an irreparable loss,” said her maternal uncle, his voice choked with grief.

A police officer from East Agartala Women’s Police Station stated, “We received information this morning about the tragic recovery of Debasmita’s body. A friend who called her in the morning was the first to reveal the incident.” He further added, “She had recently appeared for her higher secondary exams. Yesterday, her mother had scolded her about her studies, and in a moment of distress, she may have taken this drastic step.”

Following the incident, the police rushed to the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for autopsy. “We have initiated an investigation to ascertain all possible angles,” said the officer.

The untimely demise of the young student has left her family and the local community in deep mourning.