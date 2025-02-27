Tripura: Five-Member Fraud Gang Busted in Police Raid, Cybercrime Investigation Underway

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 27, 2025: Tripura’s East Agartala Police Station officials have arrested a five-member fraud gang in a recent raid, seizing multiple mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, ATM cards, bank passbooks, cash and various banknotes. The crackdown comes amid a rising wave of cybercrime across the state and the country.

Sadar SDPO Debaprasad Roy stated, “In recent days, cases of cyber fraud, including ATM scams and bank account frauds, have surfaced in the state. The police are actively conducting raids to identify and apprehend those involved in such crimes.”

He further assured that the investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to bring all those linked to cyber fraud under the purview of law. “We are committed to ensuring strict legal action against the accused and curbing cybercriminal activities,” he added.