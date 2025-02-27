Tripura: Housewife Burnt to Death Over Dowry Demands; Family Demands Justice

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 27, 2025: Tripura’s Anandanagar under West district has witnessed a shocking incident where a young housewife named Tania Nama was allegedly burned to death by her husband and mother-in-law over dowry demands. The victim’s family has accused the in-laws of subjecting her to prolonged physical and mental torture for money, despite multiple attempts at intervention by the local panchayat.

Tania’s father Shanti Nama shared his anguish stating, “Since the day my daughter got married, she had been suffering. She was tortured repeatedly for dowry, but we always tried to resolve the matter. Her mother-in-law had beaten her several times, pressuring her to bring more money from us. We tried to negotiate, but they never stopped.”

Sources informed, the panchayat had intervened in the matter earlier and tried to settle the dispute. However, the torture continued unabated. In the afternoon of February 21 last, the situation took a horrific turn when Tania’s alcoholic husband Krishna Debnath and her mother-in-law allegedly set her on fire. Severely burned, she was rushed to GB Hospital in critical condition.

Her father recalled receiving the devastating news from his son-in-law himself. “The night before my daughter succumbed to her injuries, Krishna called me and told me what had happened. We rushed to the hospital, hoping for her survival. But the next morning, my daughter left us forever,” said a grief-stricken Shanti Nama.

Following her tragic death, Tania’s family has demanded strict legal action against the accused. “I want justice for my daughter. I want those responsible for this barbaric act to be punished so that no other woman has to go through this nightmare,” Shanti Nama declared.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) [CPIML] has stepped in submitting a deputation at the East Agartala Women’s Police Station. Party members strongly condemned the rising incidents of dowry-related violence. “Torture of housewives for dowry is increasing alarmingly in different parts of the state. This heinous practice must be stopped immediately. We urge the administration to take strict action and ensure justice for Tania,” said a CPIML leader.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the case, with legal proceedings expected to follow. The incident has reignited concerns over dowry-related violence and the urgent need for stricter enforcement of laws to protect women from such atrocities.