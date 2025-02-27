Tripura: Pradyot Kishore Debbarman Warns of Attempts to Divide Tipra Motha, Calls for Strong Youth Organization

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 27, 2025: Amid ongoing struggles for the rights of Tiprasa in Delhi, former TIPRA Motha Supremo and MDC Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman on Thursday issued a stern warning about attempts to create divisions within the party in Tripura. Addressing the plenary session of the Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city, Debbarman urged the youth to stand united against these efforts and work towards strengthening their movement.

“The battle for our rights is being fought on multiple fronts. While we continue our struggle in Delhi, here in Tripura, a deliberate attempt is being made to weaken the unity of Tipra Motha. The Tiprasa youth organization must rise to the occasion and resist such divisive forces,” he asserted.

Debbarman emphasized the necessity of building a disciplined and militant youth organization to safeguard the future of Tiprasa. “We must start planning today for the struggles of tomorrow. Our unity is under constant threat. There are forces working tirelessly to break us apart,” he said, urging Motha workers and supporters to set aside personal ambitions and work for the collective good.

He further clarified his commitment to the cause, stating, “I hold no official position in Motha today, yet I continue to fight for the rights and development of our people. This struggle is beyond personal gain—it is for our community’s future.”

In a scathing remark, Debbarman accused a section of Tipra Motha’s workers of succumbing to corruption, leading to instability within the party. “The ruling alliance partner in Tripura is entangled in a web of corruption. Some among us have placed personal interests above the movement and defected for their own benefit,” he claimed.

According to him, there have been repeated attempts by political adversaries to dismantle Tipra Motha. “Despite their plans, they have not been able to break the ‘Thansa’ (unity) of our people. But we must remain vigilant,” he cautioned, urging party workers to intensify their fight against corruption.

Debbarman reiterated that the greatest challenge facing the party today is internal division. “The only reason for Motha’s setbacks is our own fragmentation. We are well aware of those responsible for creating divisions within Tiprasa. However, speaking against them publicly invites legal repercussions,” he remarked.

Asserting the need for unity, he concluded, “We must stand together, fight corruption, and resist all efforts to weaken our movement. The road ahead is not easy, but our resolve must be stronger than ever.”

The session ended with a strong call to action for the youth of Tiprasa as leaders and workers vowed to continue their fight for justice and unity.